Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Uptick in usage expected
Nelson will likely earn a significant snap count with John Brown (quadriceps) and David Johnson (wrist) out of the lineup Sunday at Indianapolis.
Among Cardinals wide receivers, Nelson ranked fourth in terms of offensive snaps in Week 1, picking up 30 of 75. The usage was well behind the top three of Larry Fitzgerald (74), Brown (63) and Jaron Brown (55). If the Cardinals use three starting wideouts for a second consecutive contest, Nelson is a candidate to double his game-day reps. Additionally, both (John) Brown and Johnson gobbled up nine targets apiece, leaving Nelson and company in prime spots due to the pass-happy nature of head coach Bruce Arians. Nelson will thus seek an end-zone visit for the sixth time in seven games Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Scores second touchdown Sunday•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Tacks on first TD of 2017•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Brings in 13-yard reception Saturday•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Catches a couple passes•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Improves as route runner•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Receives 12 targets in season finale•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...