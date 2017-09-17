Nelson will likely earn a significant snap count with John Brown (quadriceps) and David Johnson (wrist) out of the lineup Sunday at Indianapolis.

Among Cardinals wide receivers, Nelson ranked fourth in terms of offensive snaps in Week 1, picking up 30 of 75. The usage was well behind the top three of Larry Fitzgerald (74), Brown (63) and Jaron Brown (55). If the Cardinals use three starting wideouts for a second consecutive contest, Nelson is a candidate to double his game-day reps. Additionally, both (John) Brown and Johnson gobbled up nine targets apiece, leaving Nelson and company in prime spots due to the pass-happy nature of head coach Bruce Arians. Nelson will thus seek an end-zone visit for the sixth time in seven games Sunday.