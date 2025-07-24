Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Carted off practice field
By RotoWire Staff
Russell was transported to a local hospital after injuring his neck and head during Thursday's practice.
Russell suffered the injury after a hard collision with Kitan Crawford during team drills. Russell was eventually carted off the field but was alert and had movement in his extremities. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injury, but he appears to be in jeopardy of being sidelined for an extended period of time.