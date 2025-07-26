Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Enters concussion protocol
Russell was placed in concussion protocol Friday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Russell suffered a head and neck injury during Thursday's practice, which led to him being carted off the field. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but he was cleared to re-join training camp after undergoing tests. Russell will be limited in his activities until he is able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol.