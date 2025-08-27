Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.
Russell suffered a concussion at practice in late July, ultimately remaining sidelined throughout the entirety of the preseason. The linebacker is now set to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on IR, unless he's able to reach an injury settlement with the team.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Released from hospital•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Carted off practice field•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Russell: Arriving in Arizona•
-
Buccaneers' J.J. Russell: Best season yet in '24•
-
Buccaneers' J.J. Russell: Will suit up Sunday•