Watt (calf/illness) is active for Sunday's game in Carolina.
A calf injury has followed Watt throughout the campaign, but he revealed Sunday morning on his personal Twitter account that he came down with atrial fibrillation Wednesday and had his heart shocked Thursday to get it back into rhythm. Despite the combination of health concerns, he'll be out there in his typical pass-rushing role for the Cardinals as he looks to extend his sack streak to three games to start the season.
