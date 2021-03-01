Watt announced via his official Twitter account Monday that he is signing with the Cardinals.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watt is signing a two-year deal worth up to $32 million, and with $23 million guaranteed. The 31-year-old defensive end had been linked to numerous teams around the league while a free agent, including the Packers, Bills, Titans and Browns, but he'll instead rejoin former Houston teammate DeAndre Hopkins in the desert. Watt will get an immediate chance to compete in the NFC West with the Cardinals, and lining up opposite Chandler Jones (biceps) will no doubt provide him ample opportunities to cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks without having to face double coverage.