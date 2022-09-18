Watt (calf) is active for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Watt was sidelined for Arizona's season-opening defeat to the Chiefs, but he appears to be putting his calf injury in the rearview mirror. While he is suiting up Sunday, he may operate under a snap count considering how muddled his medical chart is at this point in his career. Still, Watt will join Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck as the team's top pass rushers.
