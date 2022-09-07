Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Watt (COVID-19) is dealing with a calf injury and is considered day-to-day, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.

Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the final two preseason contests but is now dealing with a calf injury. The veteran defensive end didn't practice Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and his status for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs remains unclear.