The Cardinals placed Watt (hamstring) on the PUP list Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, Watt tweaked his hamstring during testing on Tuesday, which kept him off the practice field Wednesday and will do so Thursday as well. The Cardinals are expected to take things slowly with Watt and his health with Week 1 in mind. Consider the pass rusher day-to-day for the time being while he gets back to full health, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.