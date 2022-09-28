Watt (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Watt continues to deal with a hip injury that sidelined him for the season opener. The star defensive end made his season debut in Week 2 and was limited the following Wednesday. However, he was cleared for Week 3 after logging a full practice Friday. Watt's absence from practice this Wednesday is concerning, but it also may wind up just being a vet-rest day. Regardless, IDP fantasy managers should monitor Watt's status throughout the week before locking him into lineups.