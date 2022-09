Watt (calf) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt seems a likely candidate to operate on a snap count if active, but it will be a notable boon for Arizona's defense if the veteran pass rusher can indeed give it a go. Official word on Watt's status will come from the Cardinals roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.