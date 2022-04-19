Watt (shoulder) said Tuesday he's felt 100 percent "for a couple months" and is looking forward to a healthy offseason in Arizona, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Watt underwent surgery Nov. 3 to address labrum and rotator cuff injuries to his left shoulder, but he made a surprising return for the Cardinal's wild-card loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Rams. He played 23 snaps during the contest and registered three tackles but was clearly limited after returning to action just two months after surgery. A healthy Watt to start the season could be a huge boost to Arizona's defense in 2022.