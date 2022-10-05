Watt (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Watt revealed Sunday morning that he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation last week and had his heart shocked back into rhythm. He still played Week 4 in Carolina and logged his highest snap share (79 percent) of the season. His performance included multiple pass defenses, one of which was picked off by teammate Dennis Gardeck in the fourth quarter and returned to the Panthers' five-yard line. Watt appears as if he'll continue to play through the heart issue, though his practice limitations are being chalked up to the calf injury that's bothered him since Week 1 prep.
