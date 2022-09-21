Watt (calf) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Watt made his season debut this past Sunday at Las Vegas after sitting out Week 1 due to a calf injury. Overall, he was able to play 42 of 67 defensive snaps (63 percent) en route to two tackles, including a sack, and a pass defense. Until the aforementioned health concern is completely behind him, Watt may be listed on Cardinals injury reports, but his ability to practice Wednesday likely means his status isn't in danger for Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
