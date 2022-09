Watt (calf) did not participate during the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Watt's was listed as a DNP during Arizona's practice for the second consecutive day, leaving his availability for Sunday's season-opener against Kansas City up in the air. Should the three-time DPOY fail to suit up against the Chiefs, defensive ends Michael Dogbe and Jonathan Ledbetter figure to be next in line to start for the Cardinals.