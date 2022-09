Watt (calf) was not spotted at the start of Thursday's practice, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Watt's status is worth monitoring, as if he isn't able to practice in any capacity Friday it will bode exceedingly poorly for his chances of suiting up Week 4 versus the Panthers. The veteran has recorded a sack in back-to-back games, and he played over 60 percent of defensive snaps in each contest.