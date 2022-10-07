Watt doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Watt was limited Wednesday due to the calf issue that's lingered since before Week 1 and received a veteran day off Thursday, but he was full go Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Week 5. The star defensive lineman played a season-high 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 4 and has totaled six tackles, two sacks and three pass defenses across three appearances this season.