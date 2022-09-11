Watt (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Not only is Watt tending to a calf injury, he's a few weeks removed from a positive COVID-19 test that kept him out for the Cardinals' final two preseason games. The combination of the two may be swaying coach Kliff Kingsbury's thought process with one of his top pass rushers, but the team now will be even more short-handed on that front. Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck are Arizona's top remaining threats to get after Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.