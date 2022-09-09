Watt (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The oft-injured star lineman appears truly questionable, at best, after missing practice Wednesday through Friday. The Cardinals already have CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) ruled out and CB Byron Murphy (illness) listed as questionable, potentially allowing QB Patrick Mahomes to take aim at a depleted coverage unit and depleted D-line. It's a good matchup for KC in the first place and only gets better if Watt and/or Murphy can't play.