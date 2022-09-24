Watt (calf) does not have an injury designation after logging a full practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Watt practiced at least in part every day leading up to the Cardinals' Week 3 matchup against the Rams. He'll be ready to roll Sunday and should be in line to play a significant role along the defensive line. In one game this season, Watt recorded two tackles, a sack and a pass defended.