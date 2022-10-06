Watt (calf) received a veteran day off Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
One day removed from being limited by the calf issue that's lingered since Week 1 prep, Watt didn't log any activity. He's also one week removed from being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and having his heart shocked back into rhythm. Watt has been listed as questionable ahead of two of his three appearances this season, so there's a decent chance his status won't be shored up by week's end.
