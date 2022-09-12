Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Watt (calf) is considered day-to-day, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Watt was inactive for the season opener due to a calf injury, but it appears like he'll have a shot at playing in Week 2. Wednesday's initial injury report should provide further clarity on the issue, though the official decision may not come until closer to Sunday. If he misses a second straight game, Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck would likely have added responsibilities once again.