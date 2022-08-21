Watt has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be available for the Cardinals' final two preseason games.
Watt didn't appear in the Cardinals' preseason opener against the Bengals last Friday, and he won't be with the team for the final two preseason matchups. It seems likely that he'll be back with the team in time for its Week 1 matchup against Kansas City.
