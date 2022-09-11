Watt (calf) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN Schefter reports.

Watt is officially listed as questionable for Week 1, but it appears that the Cardinals will take a cautious approach to the star defensive end's health, and focus on prioritizing the rest of the regular season. Arizona also has Byron Murphy (illness) listed as questionable and Trayvon Mullen (toe) ruled out, which could put opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes in ideal position to take advantage of a depleted defense.