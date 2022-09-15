Watt (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Watt has been attending to a calf injury, which ultimately held him out of both Wednesday's practice and last Sunday's season opener against Arizona. However, the 33-year-old commented on his return to Thursday's session and said, "It was a good day of work, good first day back out there (at practice). I'll get some more tomorrow and then go from there," per Drake. Although Watt remains questionable to suit up Sunday against the Raiders, his ability to practice in any capacity is certainly a step in the right direction. Expect Friday's practice/injury report to provide additional clarity regarding the veteran's Week 2 availability.