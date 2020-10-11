Sweezy (elbow) exited Sunday's game against the Jets and has been labeled questionable to return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sweezy and the Cardinals' offensive line had their way against the New York front seven Sunday, paving the way for Arizona to rush for 127 yards and three scores as a team. If Sweezy can't make it back for Arizona's game against Dallas next Monday night, Justin Murray would be in line to start at right guard.