Cardinals' J.R. Sweezy: Lifted from IR
RotoWire Staff
The Cardinals activated Sweezy (elbow) from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sweezy made it through the practice week without a setback, and he'll return to his starting right guard position Sunday against the Bills.
