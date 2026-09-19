Gibbens (shoulder) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gibbens' practice participation Wednesday and Thursday was limited by a shoulder injury that he likely picked up during the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the Chargers. However, he was able to shed an injury tag for Week 2 after fully participating in Friday's session. Gibbens played 54 of 55 defensive snaps this past Sunday against Los Angeles, finishing with seven tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks.