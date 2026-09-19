Gibbens (shoulder) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gibbens' practice participation Wednesday and Thursday was limited by a shoulder injury that he likely picked up during the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the Chargers. However, he was able to shed an injury tag for Week 2 after fully participating in Friday's session. Gibbens played 54 of 55 defensive snaps this past Sunday against Los Angeles, finishing with seven tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Add CBS Sports on Google