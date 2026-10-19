Brissett completed 24 of 35 passes for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Rams. He also rushed twice for two yards.

Brissett was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season, but he did enough to lead the Cardinals into field-goal range six times, and Arizona's defense and special teams delivered an inspired performance to pull off an unlikely road win over the NFC West rival Rams. Both of Brissett's wins this season have come at SoFi Stadium, as he also defeated the Chargers in LA in Arizona's regular-season opener. Brissett will try to notch his first home win of the season in Week 7 against the Broncos while attempting to improve his 9:6 TD:INT through six games.