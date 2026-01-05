Brissett completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while gaining 19 yards and losing a fumble on three carries in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Rams.

Brissett rallied Arizona in the second half with touchdown passes to WR Michael Wilson and TE Josiah Deguara to give his club a 20-16 lead. That woke up Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense, who then responded with three touchdowns to hand the Cardinals their ninth-straight loss to end the year. Brissett was one of the few bright spots for Arizona in a forgettable 2025 campaign. The journeyman backup took over for an injured and struggling Kyler Murray back in Week 6 and played so well that head coach Jonathan Gannon named Brissett the starter for the rest of the year. The 32-year-old Brissett became a hot fantasy add while posting career highs in passing yards (3,367) and touchdown passes (23) across 12 starts. Both Murray and Brissett are under contract with the Cardinals for the 2026 season, so it will be interesting to see how the franchise handles its QB situation this upcoming offseason.