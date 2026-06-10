Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Coach won't name starting QB

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur declined Wednesday to name a starting quarterback, though Brissett reported for the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

LaFleur's lack of an answer when asked about Arizona's starting quarterback may partially be posturing, after Brissett held out of voluntary workouts earlier in the offseason due to dissatisfaction with his current contract. It wouldn't be out of the question, however, for the Cardinals to host a competition that includes backup Gardner Minshew and rookie third-rounder Carson Beck if the team suspects Brissett will enact a "hold in" as the offseason progresses. Brissett is heading into the final season of his two-year deal and is slated to carry a $4.88 million salary in 2026. Earlier in the offseason, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports that Arizona informed Brissett (who was in attendance for Tuesday's minicamp practice but did not participate) he would be the team's starter for 2026.