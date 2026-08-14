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Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Completes all five passes Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brissett completed all five of his passes for 44 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 27-14 preseason win in Las Vegas.

In his first game action since agreeing to a reworked contract in late July, Brissett connected with WR Michael Wilson (twice for 23 yards), first-round rookie RB Jeremiyah Love (once for two yards), WR Kendrick Bourne (one time for 12 yards) and WR Marvin Harrison (a seven-yard TD). Meanwhile, standout TE Trey McBride logged just one play before hitting the sidelines. This was one exhibition contest with Brissett working with the first-team offense, but the offensive scheme under new coach Mike LaFleur appears to be running on all cylinders roughly one month before the regular season kicks off.

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