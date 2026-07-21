Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Contract still unresolved

Brissett and the Cardinals have yet to reach a resolution about the veteran quarterback's contract, with players scheduled to report for training camp on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brissett and Arizona reportedly agree that a raise would be warranted for the veteran signal-caller, who is currently slated to play out the 2026 season on the final year of his contract with a $4.88 million salary. The Cardinals have a capable backup option available in Gardner Minshew, who the majority of first-team reps in the offseason. However, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports that rookie third-round pick remains unsigned and is working to negotiate increased guaranteed money. Brissett completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards and a 23:8 TD:INT over 14 regular-season appearances with Arizona in 2025.