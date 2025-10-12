Brissett is likely to start at quarterback for the Cardinals against the Colts on Sunday, as Kyler Murray is in line to be sidelined by his foot injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Murray's foot injury is a "version of a Lisfranc injury" and could keep him out of action for more than one week. Arizona hasn't yet officially ruled out Murray for Sunday's matchup, but it sounds like Brissett is going to be the club's starter against the Colts, with whom he played four seasons from 2017 through 2020. Brissett has taken just four offensive snaps and thrown just one pass (an incompletion this season), but he has ample NFL experience and completed 95 of 161 pass attempts for 826 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception as a member of the Patriots last year. He also rushed 15 times for 62 yards.