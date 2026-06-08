Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to report to minicamp

Brissett is expected to report to the Cardinals' minicamp this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brissett has been away from the team as he's been holding out to get an increase in pay for the 2026 campaign, but the quarterback will at least be in attendance this week. It's unclear how much he'll participate, but his arrival is still a notable development. Brissett is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions over 14 contests with Arizona.