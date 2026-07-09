Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Gets in some work with teammates

Brissett, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Cardinals, posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed him getting in some work recently with several teammates, Tyler Drake of Arizonasports.com reports.

As he strives for new contract terms, Brissett stayed away from Arizona's voluntary work this offseason, and while the veteran signal caller was present for the team's mandatory minicamp last month, he did not participate in practice. That he connected with WRs Marvin Harrison and Simi Fehoko, TEs Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins along with fellow QB Kedon Slovis ahead of training camp is a positive sign, but it remains to be seen if or for how long Brissett's contract issues linger once the Cardinals re-take the field. For now, Drake notes that Brissett remains the team's expected Week 1 starter, but Gardner Minshew (who took the majority of first-team QB reps this offseason) and 2026 third-rounder Carson Beck could also enter the conversation this summer, pending Brissett's status.