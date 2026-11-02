Brissett completed 10 of 23 passes for 118 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and turned three carries into seven yards during Sunday's 33-30 overtime win at Dallas. He also was pulled for backup QB Gardner Minshew near the end of the third quarter.

At the time of Brissett's last offensive snap with 3:38 left in the third quarter, the Cardinals were trailing 17-3, after which Minshew led the team on four straight TD drives to force overtime. Along with a Week 2 stinker against the Seahawks -- 17-for-28 passing for 95 yards, one TD and one INT -- this marked one of Brissett's two least productive outings of the season. Afterward, head coach Mike LaFleur told Darren Urban of the team's official site that he won't name a Week 9 starter between Brissett and Minshew just yet, only saying, "I thought we needed a spark." Considering the considerable influence Minshew had on Arizona's third win of 2026, it wouldn't surprise if he's under center instead of Brissett next Sunday in Seattle.