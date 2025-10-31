Brissett took most of the first-team snaps during the media-access portion of practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The implication is that Brissett is preparing for a third straight start in place of Kyler Murray (toe), although gamesmanship by coach Jonathan Gannon can't be ruled out at this point. Whatever the case, it's a tough situation for fantasy managers with the Cardinals facing the Cowboys on Monday Night Football this week. Gannon said Thursday that he was preparing Murray to start, while reports from Thursday's practice suggested Murray mostly worked with backups (the same thing being reported Friday).