Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Getting first-team snaps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brissett took most of the first-team snaps during the media-access portion of practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The implication is that Brissett is preparing for a third straight start in place of Kyler Murray (toe), although gamesmanship by coach Jonathan Gannon can't be ruled out at this point. Whatever the case, it's a tough situation for fantasy managers with the Cardinals facing the Cowboys on Monday Night Football this week. Gannon said Thursday that he was preparing Murray to start, while reports from Thursday's practice suggested Murray mostly worked with backups (the same thing being reported Friday).
More News
-
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Tosses two TDs in Week 7 start•
-
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Starting for Murray again•
-
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Slated to start vs. Green Bay•
-
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Strong showing in emergency start•
-
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Getting start in place of Murray•
-
Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to get starting nod Sunday•