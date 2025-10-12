Brissett is starting Sunday's game at Indianapolis with Kyler Murray (foot) inactive, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brissett has been preparing to lead the Cardinals offense Week 6 due to Murray's foot injury, which was described as a mid-foot sprain by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Saturday evening that may require more than one week on the sideline. With Murray confirmed to be out this Sunday, Brissett will earn a start for the fifth different team in his 10-year career. He went 1-4 last season as a member of the Patriots, when he completed 79 of 135 passes (58.5 percent) for 696 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, had 12 carries for 51 yards and no TDs and fumbled three times (one lost) in those nods.