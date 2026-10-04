Brissett completed 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants. He added 18 yards on four carries.

The veteran QB came into Sunday with only one turnover in the first three games of the year, but Brissett's three INTs killed any chance the Cardinals might have had of stealing a win at MetLife Stadium -- his third came on the final play of the game in the Giants' red zone, as his toss to Michael Wilson instead turned into a 98-yard pick-six by Deonte Banks. Brissett will take a 6:4 INT, and a three-game losing streak, into a Week 5 clash at home with the Lions.