Brissett completed 17 of 28 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also adding a seven-yard rush in Sunday's 31-7 loss to Seattle.

Brissett struggled to push the ball down the field against the Seahawks' vaunted secondary, and as a result, he was limited to just 5.4 yards per completion. The quarterback was able to connect with tight end Trey McBride for a two-yard score to open the second quarter, but that was the only bright spot on the day for the 33-year-old. He attempted to find wide receiver Michael Wilson deep down the left sideline in the third quarter, but Julian Love jumped in front of it for his the safety's second interception of the year. Brissett has proven to be more than capable of producing positive results for fantasy managers in his time with the Cardinals, and his next chance to get back on track will come Week 3 against the 49ers on the road.