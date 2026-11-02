Head coach Mike LaFleur said that Brissett will be removed from the starting role and serve as the Cardinals' No. 3 quarterback in Sunday's game in Seattle, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Cardinals will move forward with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback, after he came on in relief of a struggling Brissett in Week 8 against Dallas and three touchdown passes en route to leading Arizona to a come-from-behind 33-30 victory in overtime. After putting up gaudy numbers over 12 starts in a pass-happy Arizona offense in 2025, Brissett had taken a notable step back statistically through the first eight games of this season, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,719 yards (5.6 YPA), 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 87 yards and another score on the ground. Rather than serving as the direct backup to Minshew, the 33-year-old Brissett will drop to third on the depth chart in order for rookie third-round pick Carson Beck to be active on game days and potentially see his first NFL action later on this season.