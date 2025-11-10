default-cbs-image
Brissett completed 22 of 44 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 31 yards on four carries and losing two fumbles in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Seattle.

Brissett's improbable victory over the Cowboys was short lived after being greeted by the Seahawks with a 35-0 deficit in the first half. The veteran signal-caller salvaged his day by compiling stats in garbage time, producing his fourth-straight start of 250 or more passing yards with two touchdowns thrown. Brissett has great shot at extending his streak of fantasy production against an injury-riddled 49ers' defense next Sunday.

