Brissett has been named the Cardinals' starter for Monday's game against the Cowboys as Kyler Murray continues to rehab from a foot sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brissett was the Cardinals' starter for the two games prior to the Week 8 bye, and over those two contests he completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while turning nine carries into 45 yards. The veteran quarterback took most of the first-team reps in practice while Murray was limited, and head coach Jonathan Gannon has opted to go with Brissett as the starter for a third consecutive game, though Murray could have a role as the backup if he's active for Week 9.