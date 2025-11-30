Brissett completed 29 of 40 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding three carries for 16 yards in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brissett put together another impressive statistical showing in the return of Marvin Harrison from a two-game absence due to an appendectomy. Brissett connected with his No. 1 wideout on six occasions for 69 yards and he spread the ball around to seven different pass catchers overall. The veteran signal-caller had the ball in his hands with a chance to drive the Cardinals into position for a potential game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter, but Brissett threw incomplete on consecutive plays to snuff out that possibility and turn the ball over on downs. Despite Sunday's loss, Brissett has effectively moved the offense each week, and considering Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that Kyler Murray (IR, foot), despite being eligible to have his practice window opened this coming week, still isn't fully recovered, Brissett appears highly likely to remain the starter in a Week 14 home matchup against the Rams next Sunday.