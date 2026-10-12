Brissett completed 29 of 47 passes for 292 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for 19 yards and a seven-yard reception on his only target in the Cardinals' 45-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Brissett's final stat line was deceptively impressive and largely the byproduct of plenty of production amassed over the final two drives when Arizona was already down by more than three touchdowns. The veteran signal-caller capped off both of those possessions with scoring tosses to tight ends, connecting with Teagan Quitoriano (13 yards) and Trey McBride (nine yards). Brissett had previously recorded a two-yard scoring strike to Quitoriano back in the first quarter as well, and the former finished with a season high in passing yards and touchdown passes. Brissett next faces the tough challenge of the Rams' talented secondary in a Week 6 road matchup next Sunday.