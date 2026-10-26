Brissett completed 27 of 48 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Broncos.

After failing to score a touchdown in the Week 6 win over the Rams, Brissett and the Cardinals mustered only one touchdown on five trips into the red zone Sunday. Brissett averaged a meager 5.7 yards per pass attempt but inflated his numbers with heavy volume. He has a 3-16 record since taking over as Arizona's starting QB while throwing at least 40 passes in 10 of those 19 starts. Brissett's likely to post a more efficient passing performance in Week 8 against a far more permissive Cowboys pass defense.