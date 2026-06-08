Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Reports for mandatory minicamp

Brissett reported for the start of mandatory minicamp Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brissett would've been subject to fines if he didn't show up for minicamp after he stayed away from the Cardinals during voluntary workouts earlier this offseason. It's unclear if Brissett is giving up on his quest for more money or if he'll "hold in" during minicamp and training camp in an effort to squeeze some guaranteed money out of Arizona. The veteran quarterback is in the final year of a two-year deal and is set to collect a $4.88 million salary for 2026 as his contract currently stands.