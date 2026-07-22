Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett: Reports to training camp

Brissett reported to training camp Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Garafolo, there's nothing new to report on Brissett's contract status, but the QB is at least at training camp along with the rest of his Cardinals teammates. How much Brissett does once practice starts remains to be seen, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously noted that the two sides have been actively negotiating for the last several months toward an amended deal designed to give the veteran signal caller -- who is projected to start for Arizona -- the raise he wants.