Brissett is in line to make at least more four starts while Kyler Murray (foot) is on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave conflicting statements earlier this week when reporters asked if Murray is still viewed as the starting QB when healthy. Whatever the case, Murray is now ineligible for the next four games, despite being listed as a limited practice participant on recent injury reports. He's recovering from a mid-foot sprain, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that the QB was given a recovery timeline of 4-to-8 weeks (in which case the practice participation may have been gamesmanship). Arizona's passing attack has looked better with Brissett at the helm, but a trip to Seattle this Sunday will be arguably be his toughest test yet.